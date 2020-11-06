Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

GFA launches 2020/2021 football season

Kurt E.S Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Friday, November 05, 2020, launched the 65th Ghana Premier League season and other products of the Association, ie, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and the MTN FA Cup. The launch took place in the studio of a Broadcast partner, StarTimes and broadcasted live on StarTimes Adepa Channel 247 and Max TV.



"We are on the precipice of a new football season. It is a time that many have longed for in the last ten months. I look forward to the familiar feeling of anticipation, anguish, joy, passion and all other emotions that football is known to unearth in all of us. President Kurt E.S Okraku said at the launch



"It will be recalled that the local league kicked-off on 29th December, 2019 amidst fervent anticipation and support from all stakeholders.



"The GFA recorded a total of 133 games that were played during the Premier League matches; 310 games in the Division One League, 56 games in the Women’s Premier League and 75 games in the FA Cup until the global pandemic abruptly shut down all forms of football and contact sports in Ghana.



"It is no secret that the last football season was truncated because of a virus that proved itself a formidable adversary to the existence of the human race" President Simeon-Okraku added



Other speakers on the night were, Madam Hilary Boaten, Chairperson of the Women’s League Management Committee and Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, Chairman of the Division One League Committee.



The National Division One League will commence in December 2020. While the MTN FA Cup and Women’s Premier League kick-off in January 2021.



The GFA also unveiled the official song of the Ghana Premier League, entitled ‘Our Own’, composed by Ref Gee, a new kid on the block.

