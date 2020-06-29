Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

GFA lacks transparency - Osei Kweku Palmer

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer says Kurt Okraku’s administration lacks transparency.



Mr. Okraku has been criticized by stakeholders for failing to involve members of the FA in decision making.



According to the President of Tema Youth FC, the manner in which the appointment of the national team coaches was handled, calls for transparency at the country’s football governing body.



“There hasn’t been transparency at the Ghana Football Association since Kurt Okraku took over,” Osei Palmer told JoyNews



“Just look at the appointments of coaches at our various national teams. And even the management committee which could have been done at Congress.



“I don’t want to discredit any of the coaches but the process was questionable. Because under Kwasi Nyantakyi the whole process for the coaches was opened for everyone.



Kurt Okraku was elected as President of Ghana Football Association in October 2019.



Osei Palmer meanwhile, dragged the Ghana FA to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) after he was disqualified from the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections.



The verdict of the case will be announced by CAS on 17th July, 2020.

