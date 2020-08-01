Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GFA keen on developing colts football - Samuel Anim Addo

Executive Council member of Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Samuel Anim Addo has said the FA is working to ensure that colts football is revived in the country.



Colts or juvenile football has declined over the years which has affected Ghana’s ability to produce young talents in recent years juxtaposing it with the 1990s which saw talents such as Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan and many others playing to the highest level.



Happy Sports has been seeking to find out why colts football has declined over the years from industry people ranging from owners of colts clubs to the GFA.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9 on Happy Sports Special Edition on Friday, Samuel Anim Addo, a member of the GFA Juvenile committee explained that colts football has not collapsed as it is perceived in the public.



“Colts football is still running in the country, together with the academy system."



“The problem is that most of the owners of colt’s football club did not adapt to the modern ways of football which the GFA is trying to work and change that narrative. Now football is a very lucrative business and to succeed you will need more sponsorship and investment which the FA is working on it”.



He also indicated that the Kurt-Okraku led administration has taken a key interest in colts and juvenile football reason why monies were allocated from the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund to that level.



“We were just about to start the juvenile league before the COVID-19 hit us. The FA wanted to introduce the Juvenile FA Cup, Inter-Regional Championships and many others”.





