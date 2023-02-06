GFA issues statement on efforts to rescue trapped Christian Atsu

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association has issued a statement regarding efforts to locate and rescue Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and winger Christian Atsu, who were trapped beneath the debris in Kahramanmaraş after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Turkey.



GFA's statement reads: "We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.



We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation. 1/2"



"Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news"



Two Hatayspor players and two technical team members were saved during the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaraş.



Burak Oksüz, who was wearing a Hatayspor shirt, was rescued from the wreckage. Bertug Yildirim is also in good health.



Hatayspor technical team members Ekrem Ekşiolu and Osman Ateş survived the disaster. Kerim Alici also escaped the wreckage on his own, and his health is fine.



Taner Savut, the Sporting Director of Hatayspor, and Christian Atsu could not be found under the rubble. Search and rescue personnel are still looking for the two.



According to AFAD, all Provincial AFAD Directorates have been put on alert, and all teams, especially search and rescue, have been dispatched to the region.



