GFA instructs its lawyers to take on persons defaming officials and Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that all persons making defamatory comments about the Black Stars will be dealt with.



In a statement published on its website, the Ghana FA says it has instructed its lawyers to take on all persons who have defamed officials of the association and the Black Stars after the 2022 FIFA World Cup exit.



“Following the exit of the senior national team, the Black Stars from the on-going FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, the Ghana Football Association issued a statement dated December 2, 2022 (same day of the third match). We apologised to the general public and all stakeholders and also indicated that we will continue with the positive lessons going into the future.



“The GFA has since kept an open mind and continue to listen and receive comments, suggestions, and ideas from well-meaning Ghanaians both home and abroad for the improvement of the team.



“Unfortunately, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.



“While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the destruction of the brand from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians,” parts of a statement on the website of the GFA said on Tuesday.



It added, “The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.



“The legal forum will provide the opportunity for these persons to bring any evidence to substantiate their allegations.



“The Association will continue to encourage opinions and comments being expressed aimed at improving the team and the brand.”



While the statement refuses to mention names, the Ghana FA says it is grateful to all persons and stakeholders for their positive suggestions and ideas for the improvement of the team and the Football Association.