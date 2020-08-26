Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA initiate steps for national team coaches to work under legally-binding contracts

Henry Asante Twum, GFA Communications Director

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has revealed the association have taken steps to ensure that coaches of national youth teams and women’s teams work under legally-binding contracts.



The proposal by the GFA has been submitted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and they are yet to approve it.



As things stand, head coach of the Black Stars and his assistant are the only national team coaches under contract, with all others receiving allowances for their services.



“The teams belong to the state, whatever decision you take has to be in conjunction with the state.



“This is one of the things the President of the GFA tabled before President Akufo-Addo in their engagement,” he said in an interview on Citi FM’s Sports Panorama.



“The president said it is a good idea, that [he] likes it, and that he’ll take it up but [we should] deal with the [Sports] Ministry.



“We are in constant dialogue with the Ministry for approval. Once that approval is given, it will go back to the office of the president and it will receive green light.



“That green light will give us that authority to now issue out contracts to all national team coaches.



“We have been engaging these coaches, we have made them aware that it is not as if we do not care, it is not as if we don’t care about their conditions of service,” he concluded.

