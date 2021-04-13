GFA informs Hearts of Oak coaches Samuel Boadu and Hamza Obeng about Medeama complaints

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Ghana Football Association has notified Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu and his assistant Hamza Obeng over complaints filed by his former club Medeama for breach of contracts, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The two coaches will face the Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association after they "unilaterally" terminated their contracts with the Mauve and Yellows.



Boadu shocked Medeama with his infamous "pitch resignation" back in February, two months into his two-year contract with the club.



The club has dragged the gaffer and his assistant to the Ghana Football Association for breach of contracts.



The duo has been notified by the Ghana FA over the complaints and has the next couple of days to respond.



Medeama is demanding a total of 380,000 Ghana Cedis from the two coaches who left the club in February.



A report by Oyerepa FM in Kumasi said the FA has asked the two coaches to respond to the claims filed by their former employer.