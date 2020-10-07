Soccer News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Ghana Beach Soccer Association

GFA holds successful FIFA Connect Training for registered Beach Soccer clubs

GFA is committed to developing beach soccer

As part of the ongoing transition and evolution of Ghana Beach Soccer, the Ghana FA hosted over twenty clubs in an online training program at the FA headquarters in Accra on Tuesday 6th October 2020.



The FIFA Connect training workshop is seen as an essential platform to equip Beach Soccer club officials with basic and requisite IT skills/ knowledge to allow them navigate the FIFA digital registration system via the GFA platform.



The Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and Committee members were amongst those present along with other executives at the event navigated by GFA Information Technology manager Mr Francis Adu.



The GFA Referees Manager Mr Alex Kotey also addressed the trainees and indicated the need for a beach soccer referees instructor in Ghana.



"As it stands, Ghana is yet to have a FIFA beach soccer referee instructor and the GFA is working around that. Indeed the FA is set to put out a public notice to invite new referees on board".



Also present was GFA General Secretary Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo and FA Competitions Coordinator Mr Sena Akoto-Ampaw.



It is expected that upon the successful completion of clubs registration, a road-map would be drawn in line with the GFA timetable for the Ghana Beach Soccer League to kick start.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.