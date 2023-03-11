GFA has provided an official residence for Chris Hughton – Prosper Harrison Addo reveals

Sports News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has assured that there will be an official residence for new Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.



He confirmed this during an engagement on Citi FM on Friday, March 10. According to him, the new residence will be catered for by the Ghana FA.



“During Kwesi Appiah’s time, there was a residence at the airport. We got it to become the technical directorate so we have another residence where the coach stays. So the coach will have a residence.



“The new residence is provided by the GFA,” Prosper Harrison Addo said.



New Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton will be officially unveiled on March 20 in Kumasi as announced by the GFA this week.



Meanwhile, the former Brighton & Hove Albion gaffer has named his 25-man squad for the Ghana v Angola doubleheader in the AFCON qualifiers.



The two games will be played on March 23 and March 27 in Ghana and Angola respectively.