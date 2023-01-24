GFA has become a business for people to feed their families - Sam George

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the Ghana Football Association for taking advantage of the national team to serve their parochial selfish interest.



Citing rumours from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the lawmaker stated that he is still baffled at how Baba Rahman was able to make the starting line of the Black Stars in their final group game at the tournament.



According to him, Baba Rahman’s place in the GFA President, Kurt Okraku, has an interest in using him as a cash cow.



“Some people are using GFA to feed their families. Have you forgotten what happened at the World Cup,” Sam George said in his interview with Joy Prime TV as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



“Tell me how Baba Rahman found his way into our final squad in our last game at the World Cup. What ball has he played in the past? Is Baba Rahman's agent not our GFA president?” he quizzed.



Adding, “people should not annoy us in this country because we have already powdered our face and laughing.”



