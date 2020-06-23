Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

GFA, govt to offer support to stranded Ghanaian footballers in Ethiopia - Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, says he is in discussions with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Foreign Affairs Ministry to provide every needed assistance to some stranded Ghanaian footballers in Ethiopia.



Earlier today, over a dozen Ghanaian footballers, including former Black Stars player Lee Addy posted an emotional video of their plight in Ethiopia and begged the government to intervene and repatriate them home.



The video, which has since gone viral seemed to have caught the attention of the GFA President and he has promised to act and get them some help.



Taking to his Facebook page, Kurt Okraku wrote, "I have just taken notice of a video of some Ghanaian Footballers who seem to be stranded in Ethiopia..I am in contact with Hon Issac Kwame Asiamah (Sports Minister)who has directed that, contact be made with the boys and the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia.....



"All hands on deck at the moment to offer every support to our brothers.....

Soon ,....this too shall pass!!!!!!." He promised.





Background



The Ghanaian players in Ethiopia have been left stranded following the cancellation of the football season in that country.



The players have been in Ethiopia since March, 2020 largely due to the closure of Ghana's borders due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



The players are crying for help and went to the Ghanaian consulate in Ethiopia, where they were asked to pay $2000 to be airlifted by a Cargo plane to Accra.



The players disclosed their rent and work permit will be due on June 30th, leaving them to their own mercy in the East African nation.



Some the players in a video were complaining their little monies have all be spent on rent and food with no football for three months.



Football in Africa was brought to a halt following the outbreak of COVID-19.



Several leagues including the Ethiopian top-flight league has been cancelled leaving foreign nationals stranded.











