GFA gifts Medeama SC $30,000 for CAF Champions League campaign

Sports News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced $30,000 support for Premier League Champions Medeama SC.



This is to aid the club in their campaign in the CAF Champions League.



“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is urging Medeama SC to go all the way in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.



“The Association is also delighted to support the club with an amount of $30,000 to cushion the club in their African campaign,” parts of a communique from the GFA said on Saturday.



It added, “The support from the GFA is to help alleviate some of the huge expenditure associated with the CAF Champions League, especially travel costs.”



In the CAF Champions League, Medeama SC are starting their campaign with a clash against Remo Stars FC in the first preliminary round.



That game is scheduled to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 25.



The GFA is confident Medeama SC will succeed and has extended its best wishes to the club.



“The Ghana Football Association believes in the team and wishes them all the best in their maiden Champions League campaign,” the GFA communique added.