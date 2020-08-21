Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

GFA forfeits registration of new Second Division clubs in all regions

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned all regional Football Associations not to register new clubs onto their division two set up.



The GFA is seeking to regulate all clubs at the district and regional levels and has the regional Football Associations to reduce the number of clubs playing in their division two leagues within two years,



A directive from the Association to its regional chairmen stated in explicit terms "That there shall be no admission of clubs in the Second Division level".



The GFA has agreed with the RFA’s to have a standardised division, two-league, across all the ten regional Football Association.



A letter to the RFA’s read: "That the planned number of Division Two League clubs agreed between each Regional Football Association and the Ghana Football Association for the reduction of the number of clubs in the Second Division clubs in each Regional shall be strictly adhered to."



"That there shall be admission of new clubs only in Juvenile football and Division Three leagues in the Regional Football Associations where there are spaces but subject to the approval of the Ghana Football Association.



"Applicants must apply to the District Football Association in accordance with provisions of the GFA Statutes, which will then submit it to the Regional Football Association for onward submission to the GFA," the statement concluded.





