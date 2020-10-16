You are here: HomeSports2020 10 16Article 1086100

GFA, football clubs pay tribute to Berekum Arsenal CEO Yakubu Moro

The Ghanaian football space has been thrown into a state of mourning following the demise of one of the most experienced football administrators.

Alhaji Yakubu Moro, the owner and CEO of Berekum Arsenal passed on today, October 16, 2020, the club has confirmed.

The veteran football administrator reportedly died at the Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness.

In line with Islamic practice, Yakubu Moro will be buried today in the Eastern Region.

But before the lifeless body of one of Ghana football’s loyal servants is placed in a coffin, the industry which he dearly served is celebrating him.

Led by the Ghana Football Association, clubs, sports journalists and fellow administrators are paying glowing tributes to him.

His remarkable contribution which saw him produce John Paintsil and other national is being recognised on the day of his death.

Under his watch, Berekum Arsenal rose from a division one to Premier League status and qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup in 2006.

