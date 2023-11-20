GFA fines Asante Kotoko GH₵80k, charge players for misconduct

Sports News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: ghanafa.org

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has imposed a fine of GHc80,000 on Asante Kotoko SC for breaching Article 16(c) and Article 16(2)(f) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019 in their Premier League match Matchday 6 game against Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



The GFA Prosecutors charged Asante Kotoko SC for the misconduct following which the club pleaded Not Guilty to the charges.



However, per evidence adduced from the the video recording of the said match and the reports of the match officials, Asante Kotoko SC was found guilty of the charges by the Disciplinary Committee.



In the decision of the Committee which has been communicated to the Club, the total fine shall be given to Nations FC to repair the damage caused to the Stadium including the broken seats.



The GFA Disciplinary Committee has adjudicated and sanctioned various Clubs, Team Officials and players for various misconduct offenses:



