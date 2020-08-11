Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: GNA

GFA express appreciation to NSA

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed appreciation to the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the successful vetting of prospective beneficiaries of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) sports allowance.



According to a statement released by the NSA on August 7, the Director-General of the NSA has forwarded the report he received from the committee tasked to vet the prospective beneficiaries of the sports allowances to the YEA.



The YEA is expected to begin processing of the monthly allowances to be paid to the vetted beneficiaries.



"We will continue our excellent working relationship with the National Sports Authority team to quickly get our Women’s clubs to resolve all outstanding issues on the remaining 57 female players to complete the Vetting Process successfully," said General Secretary Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo.



The GFA would continue to engage Women’s Premier League clubs to immediately resolve all the outstanding issues on the remaining players to immediately complete the vetting process with the NSA.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.