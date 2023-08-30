GFA elections still on hold after court adjourned hearing of injunction

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

The 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) election process remains on hold due to an injunction filed by King Faisal against the football governing body.



The legal proceedings took an unexpected turn as the scheduled court session on Wednesday, August 30 did not take place. The case has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 6th.



The legal representatives from both parties have come to an agreement to establish a new date to address their respective concerns.



Division One League side, King Faisal is seeking an injunction against the GFA's scheduled presidential election.



They propose that the injunction should continue until elections for representatives of the National League clubs, Regional Football Associations, and related bodies are conducted.



In addition, King Faisal aims to assert that a valid Congress cannot be conducted to elect a new GFA President until new representatives for the Executive Council (Exco) are properly elected.



The club further argues that initiating nominations for the GFA President election before Exco representatives are chosen would be incorrect and against the law.



Moreover, King Faisal contends that any resolution purportedly passed by the current Exco membership regarding the GFA President election before Exco representatives are selected constitutes a breach of trust and loyalty.



GFA President, Kurt Okraku is seeking re-election against aspirant, George Afriyie, who is also a former GFA Vice President.



The GFA Elections is scheduled to take place in Tamale on September 27 as part of the Elective Congress.



