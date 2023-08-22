GFA elections should follow the right procedure; I’m committed to the greater good of Ghana football – Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Bankroller for King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Grusah, has emphasized the importance of adhering to the correct procedure in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.



In an interview on Happy FM, Grusah expressed his commitment to the advancement of Ghanaian football and highlighted the need for the election process to be carried out in the proper sequence.



“In the history of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections, we first organize the district elections before the Regional and President. We do not start with the Presidency which is the most important before the District, Regional, and others. That is not the right procedure, and that is the reason why I’m seeking an injunction on the elections. Things must follow the right procedures,” he stated.



Grusah’s comments come on the back of discussions and preparations for the upcoming GFA elections.



The election of successful candidates to fill positions in the GFA’s Regional Associations is set to take place two days after the Presidential Elections on September 29.



Meanwhile, the general elections are scheduled for September 27 in Tamale.



President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku, and his contender, George Afriyie both expressed confidence in having successfully navigated through the first face of the vetting process earlier today, August 21.



To find out their fate in the upcoming election, they will have to wait until the Elections Committee makes its decision.