GFA elections in limbo as Alhaji Grusah runs to court

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Grusah says he has served the Ghana Football Association a letter through Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong concerning the forthcoming GFA election slated for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.



According to the astute football administrator, he wants the court to place an injunction on the election so it does not hold until the Court of Arbitration (CAS) provides a verdict on their appeal.



King Faisal had their appeal dismissed by the Ghana Football Association following their relegation from the top-flight league to division one at the end of the 2022/23 season.



However, the 'Insha Allah' lads have forwarded their case to CAS awaiting the outcome after the FA had their earlier appeal dismissed.



Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, the former Black Stars Management Committee member said “I have forwarded the injunction to the FA through Exco member Frederick Acheampong ‘Achie’ because he is a practicing lawyer. If Achie wants, he should come out publicly to deny that I did not forward the letter through him.



The FA only thinks about their pocket and not the development of the game”

“I pay service fees and the same way they he does his work and he knows what he is about. If not for Ghana football, where should Achie be because it was just recently he got affiliated to a club”, he added.



When quizzed if he concurs with the prize money for both the League and FA Cup winner, Alhaji Grusah said he does not side with that and that FA President Kurt Okraku should do better to make the game attractive.



“Apart from the Chief of Staff and the Minister for Transport who support me in paying salaries for my layers, who else supports me? He quizzed. This year, Kurt has Ghana’s representatives in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup (Medeama SC and Dreams FC) US$30,000 each while he gave Gh₵300,000 to winners of the League and FA Cup. Is the Champions League and League the same and how do you compare 34 games to 5 games”? he added.



That notwithstanding, Alhaji Karim Grusah has disclosed that he is yet to determine his choice for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA)presidential election.



He said he is too enlightened to endorse any candidate, adding that, he will only vote for the candidate with a good message.





Watch the video below:









LSN/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.