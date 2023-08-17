GFA elections: We will stick to roadmap, ensure everything is fair – Prosper Harrison Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has assured the football community that the association will ensure upcoming elections are fair.



Early this month, the country’s football governing body announced a roadmap for elections to elect key officials including a president to head the association for the next four years.



According to the roadmap, the GFA Presidential position and the Executive Council positions are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.



The election for the Regional Football Association (RFA) positions is also scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29, 2023.



Speaking to Citi Sports, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has confirmed that the roadmap has the blessing of world football governing body, FIFA.



He insists that the Ghana FA will strictly go by the roadmap and oversee a free and fair election.



“This roadmap that you see out there, FIFA is okay with it. So, we are very compliant and will follow the timetable to ensure that everything is fair,” Prosper Harrison Addo said.



The GFA General Secretary continued, “I don’t think anything will be done to hinder any of the processes.”