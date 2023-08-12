GFA elections: Open your eyes! Kurt Okraku only 'creating wealth' for Dreams FC – George Afriyie

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Ghana Football Association(GFA) vice president, George Afriyie, and an aspirant for the position of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has made some thought-provoking statements about GFA President Kurt Okraku’s alleged bias towards Dreams FC.



“You are made to believe Kurt Okraku is making wealth for all. It is a good thing, but the truth is he is making wealth for Dreams FC. Shine your eyes,” Afriyie asserted.



He highlighted the potential conflict of interest arising from Okraku’s purported focus on promoting the financial prosperity of Dreams FC over other prominent clubs such as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Afriyie continued to emphasize his point, stating, “If three of his team members make it to the World Cup and each gets $100,000, how much are they making? What about Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and other clubs?”.



He called for transparency and equitable distribution of resources among all participating clubs, underscoring the importance of nurturing a fair playing field for the entire Ghanaian football landscape.



Amidst these claims and counterclaims, Kurt Okraku, the incumbent President of the GFA, has officially announced his candidacy for a second term in the forthcoming GFA elections.



He officially filed his nominations forms today, 11 August, 2023.



The upcoming GFA general elections, scheduled for October this year, will be a pivotal moment in the Ghanaian football landscape.



Former GFA Vice President George Afriyie has filed his nomination for the position of the esteemed GFA Presidential seat.



The elections will not only determine the new executives who will steer the organization forward but also offer an opportunity to address concerns regarding transparency, equity, and financial distribution within the sport.



Addressing his plans for the campaign and potential presidency, Afriyie asserted, “Today I have filed my nominations. In the coming days, we will be educating our football people, those who are investing in the game. We will tell you every truth.” His commitment to transparency and communication appears to resonate with his aspiration to lead the GFA into a new era of accountability and fairness.