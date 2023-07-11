GFA elections: I’ll contest for re-election as Vice President – Mark Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo announced his intention to seek re-election in the upcoming GFA Elections, scheduled for October.



He confirmed this exclusively during an interview with Happy FM’s Ohene Bampoe Brenya at the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress.



The Congress was held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology in Kumasi on Monday, July 10, 2023.



Mark Addo was elected into office in 2019 Executive Council of the FA. to deputize President, Kurt Okraku who was elected president after the dissolution of football in the aftermath of an investigative documentary by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The documentary resulted in the removal of Kwesi Nyantakyi from the position of GFA President.



He beat off competition from Randy Abbey and Dr Toni Aubynn who were touted as favourites by the media.



Mark Addo, who is the Director for second-tier side Nzema Kotoko will be looking to retain power in the upcoming FA elections as his tenure expires in October.



Meanwhile, President Kurt Okraku also announced his intention to seek re-election in the upcoming elections.



He made the declaration during the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress, where he received a positive response from the audience, including a standing ovation and chants of “Long Live Kurt.”



The Elections which are scheduled for October will see the election of new executives, including the highly contested position of the presidency.