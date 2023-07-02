GFA don't know what they are doing - Derek Boateng booms after Meteors AFCON exit

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Derek Boateng has descended on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their poor handling of the sport in the country.



His comments come following Black Meteors' early elimination at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.



Ghana played out a 1-1 stalemate against Guinea on Friday night, a result which meant they finished third in Group A with four points, exiting the competition on the goal difference rule. Ibrahim Tanko and his charges opened their campaign a win hard-fought win against Congo before a humiliating defeat against Morocco.



They add to the recent failures of the various national teams under the guidance of the Kurt Okraku-led GFA administration.



“It’s about time we start being fair and tough in our decision. We haven’t done enough to be at the Olympic Games," the former Black Stars midfielder told Joy FM.



“The GFA think they have answers to everything. Our youth football is collapsing and it’s about time we stop thinking about Black Stars.”



The Right to Dream Academy scout also revealed the GFA members influence selection at various national team levels because they own players.



“The FA owns a lot of players in the national teams and that’s why we don’t perform,” he continued.



“When CK [Akonnor] was there, the FA were telling him the kind of players he should call and when things didn’t go well they kicked him out.



“For me, I think the GFA don’t know what they are doing. I don’t think the GFA school will help Ghana football.”



Boateng played through the ranks at the national team before advancing to feature for the senior team on several occasions.