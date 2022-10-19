GFA doesn't respect Ghana courts - Kofi Manu claims

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Outspoken football administrator, Kofi Manu “Blue boy” has slammed the Ghana Football Association for conducting the MTN FA Cup draw when the GFA is still in court contempt over a contempt case filed by Ashantigold.



He said the GFA should have waited for the judgment on the injunction case before conducting the MTN FA Cup draw.



He added that the actions of the Ghana FA are contemptuous in nature and they would have been arrested in other jurisdictions outside Ghana.



“What the FA is doing shows that they don't have any respect for Ghana courts because Ashgold doesn’t agree with your verdict and took the issue to court for a judge to help. If I am guilty then you go ahead with your matter if I am not guilty then your case is thrown out," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"As a member of the FA my right playing a competition I will be involved. First, when you started the Premier Division the matter was in court and the FA Cup hasn’t started. After the injunction, you still did not want to listen because you don’t respect Ghana courts. You know certainly well that if Ashgold wins their case certainly the draws they should be part don’t listen to what the court is saying nothing and yesterday you go ahead and do a draw. It is another contempt.”



Meanwhile, the Human Right Court has adjourned AshantiGold's contempt case against the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association and one other person to Tuesday, October 25, 2022.