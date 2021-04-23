GFA directs clubs to sell advance tickets for Premier League matches

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Ghana Football Association has urged all the Premier League clubs to sell advanced tickets ahead of this weekend's round of matches in the Ghana Premier League.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports gave the green light for Ghanaian clubs to adopt fans at their venues for the remainder of the season with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.



Only 25 percent of fans will be allowed into the various match venues.



The Ghana FA is entreating the clubs to use their Secretariats and two other outlets in order to sell advance tickets to their fans in order to prevent overcrowding at the gates on match day.



A statement from the Ghana FA on the sale of advanced tickets indicated



"Starting with matches scheduled for this weekend, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is entreating all Premier League Clubs to use their Club Secretariats as sales points and at least two other outlets for the sale of advance tickets until the GFA concludes arrangements for electronic solution within two weeks".



"This is in reference to the directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the sale of advance tickets for the on-going Premier League. This is also within the framework of the GFA Approved Matchday Protocols and its effect on attendance".



"The GFA advices that, tickets should be sold a day before the matches - the rationale is to prevent crowding at the ticket sales box offices of the league centers".



"Furthermore, all trained club Stewards are to ensure that there is social distancing during the advance sales and also apply same on the matchday protocols during the entry and exit of fans from match venues".