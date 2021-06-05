GFA directs Eleven Wonders to pay former player Abu Sule GH¢33,200

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders has been ordered by the Ghana FA Player Status Committee to pay GHS33,200 to former player Abu Sule or face a transfer suspension.



The former Heart of Lions defender, who joined the Techiman-based team in December 2019, has not been paid his GHS20,000 signing fee, which the club has been ordered to pay within the next fourteen days.



Eleven Wonders was found guilty of failing to fulfill a contractual obligation with Abu Sule, who was unjustly dismissed by the club at the start of the 2020/21 season, according to the Players Status Committee's ruling.



Eleven Wonders was also ordered to pay the player GHS13,200 in monthly salary for two years, totaling GHS33,200, according to the verdict.