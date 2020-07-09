Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

GFA delegation pays visit to NLA to discuss partnership deal

Logo of the National Lottery Authority

A delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, paid a working visit to the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



The visit is part of a move by the country's football governing body to build a good relationship with the actors of the corporate world.



According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NLA Mr. Razak Adjetefio, they had discussions over a possible partnership deal.



He has hinted that the partnership deal between the GFA and NLA could be a predict and win that is likely to be introduced when the next football season starts.



The GFA recently announced the cancelation of the 2019/2020 football season as a result of the Coronavirus crisis which has resulted in the government banning all football activities in the country.



Other corporate visits are expected to be done by the GFA in hopes of securing partnerships and sponsorships before the new season comes around.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.