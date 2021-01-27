Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: GNA

GFA consoles the family of former Black Stars player

The late Ghana legend Abukari Gariba

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed their deepest condolences to the family of late Ghana legend Abukari Gariba.



A statement from the GFA said they received with shock news of the demise of the former Asante Kotoko forward on Sunday, January 24, 2021.



Ghana legend Abukari Gariba alias “Goal Namafefe” died at the age of 81 in Kumasi.



He was part of the team that won the Africa Cup for Asante Kotoko for the first time in 1971 and competed for Ghana in football at the 1968 Summer Olympics and the 1972 Summer Olympics.



The deceased was buried at the Tafo cemetery on Sunday, January 24, 2021.



The statement said, “the thoughts and prayers of the GFA and the entire football fraternity is with his family at this time.





“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” it added.