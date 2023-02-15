GFA congratulates Michael Essien on his UEFA A license acquisition

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reacted to Michael Essien’s announcement that he has secured a UEFA A coaching License.



In a post on social media on Tuesday, February 14, the Black Stars legend said he is excited he has bagged the license.



According to him, he will continue to work hard to learn and grow as a coach.



“Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license. Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen,” a statement from Michael Essien on Twitter said.



Commenting on the post by Michael Essien, the Ghana FA said, “Congratulations Essien.”



