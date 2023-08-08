GFA confirms venue for Ghana vs Mexico match in October

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Ghana Football Association and the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) have revealed the venue for Ghana's friendly game against Mexico.



The Black Stars are scheduled to face Mexico in a friendly match which will be played in the month of October 2023.



According to a statement from the Ghana Football Association, the match will be played on Saturday, October 14.



After several weeks the two football associations have confirmed that the Charlotte Bank of America Stadium will host the October 14 MexTour International friendly match, between 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico and African powerhouse Ghana.



The match forms part of Mexico's preparations for the quarterfinal matches of the CONCACAF which is slated for November 2023.



The Black Stars will also face the United States three days later on October 17 in another friendly match at Geodis Park in Nashville.



The matches will also be ideal for the Black Stars to gauge their readiness for the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast in 2024.



The friendly matches will serve also as vital preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to commence in November 2023.







