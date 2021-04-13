GFA committed paying referees, cameramen, others – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association has disclosed that the FA is committed to paying referees, cameras and other persons involved in the production of the Ghana Premier League.



Halfway through the season, the FA still owe some match officials and other persons concerned with production of football matches.



In a Joy FM interview, Kurt Okraku admitted that the FA finances have been impacted by the coronavirus which has created a challenge in the payment of remunerations for some match officials.



Kurt who could not confirm when the monies will be paid said that the FA was proactive in paying the monies until its finances took a hit.



“I can’t answer when and how money will be paid. When we speak about management of the Premier League or Division One League and when we speak about the costs, it doesn’t only involve cameramen.”



“We talk about payments to referees, payments to Venue Media Officers, cameramen, security operatives, etc. What we started doing was to pay everybody in batches. We started with the first five games. We are done with the next set which is the next five games and the third batch will also be paid.”



“If you speak to the main actors, perhaps this is the best they had since they started working as match officials in the various leagues. Our end vision is to ensure that money is paid on weekly basis and we will continue to work on that. We have paid for the first five and are done with the second five. All of them should be receiving money at this time,” he added.



Kurt Okraku also spoke about acts of hooliganism recorded at some game venues in the country.



Kurt condemned the acts and called on the Inspector General of Police to take interest in the issue and tackle it.



"This is not unacceptable. I have seen referees made horrendous decisions in well-established jurisdictions. People don't share blood, people don't throw stones," he told Joy Sports.



First of all, I am not the IGP (Inspector-General of Police). Sorry, I am not the police commander. One week ago, the police were attacked by supporters. Techiman City versus Tamale City. I expect the police service to act."



"It's one of the reasons why I am moving to the Bono Ahafo region. I am going to meet the police High Command."