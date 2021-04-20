GFA commends ‘sincere’ Hasaacas, dismiss claims against referee

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

The Ghana Football Association’s Match Review Panel have dismissed some complaints brought before it by Division One League club Sekondi Hasaacas.



The complaint by the former Ghana Premier League side was in relation to a division one league fixture away at Skyy FC at Daboase.



In the said game, Sekondi Hasaacas made the following claims:



In the 28th minute, there was a goal-scoring opportunity which was flagged offside by Assistant Referee Divine Gbolomor.



In the 30th minute of the 1st half, a tackle on player Daniel Egyin attracted no card to the offender. Referee Eric Osafo Asamoah whistled for foul and issued no card.



Referee Eric Osafo Asamoah awarded two penalties to Skyy FC in the 54th and 67th minute after a tackle by Fuseini Issaka (No. 26)



There was a clear incident of penalty in the 89th minute when player Obed Asamoah Ackah, (No. 7) was pulled down inside the box but the referee waved play-on.



In response, the Match Review Panel said;



a. Per the video watched, the match officials decisions were correct.



The referee rightfully whistled for a reckless challenge in the 30th minute as a complaint which should have attracted a yellow card.



The 54th-minute penalty awarded Skyy FC was a correct call by the referee because the ball hit the hand of the defender.



In the 89th minute, there was no foul per the video watched.



Per the complaint, referee Eric Osafo showed yellow cards to Hasaacas player number 10 twice which did not go with expulsion.



In the 67th minute incident, there was a contact between the attacker and defender, as such the referee’s decision is deemed to be right.



In all the complaints, the referee’s decisions were good, except the yellow card which was not shown to the player in question. However, he also failed to expel player number 10 of Hasaacas who had two cautions in the game.



The Match Review Panel, therefore, took a decision to caution the referee, Eric Osafo Asamoah and advised to be always vigilant in his matches and keep proper records.



However, the Match Review Panel also commended Sekondi Hasaacss for their sincerity about their own player receiving two cautions without an expulsion.



They said they were impressed by Sekondi Hasaacas’ good example shown and encouraged other clubs to emulate.