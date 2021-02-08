Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA closes down two match-centers after assault on players and officials

RTU players and officials were attacked in their game against Nsuatreman FC

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received reports of an assault on players and officials of Real Tamale United FC who have sustained various degrees of injuries.



This unfortunate and unacceptable incident took place after their Matchday 6 Division One Zone One game played between Nsuatreman FC and Real Tamale United FC on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Twumasi Sports Complex at Nsuatre in the Bono Region.



The leadership of the Ghana Football Association is appalled and shocked at the behaviour of the home fans.



The GFA condemns unconditionally the non-football behaviour and conduct of fans of the home team.



The Executive Council of the GFA has therefore decided to ban the venue indefinitely, as the Association continues to corporate with the Police to bring the perpetrators of this barbaric act to book.



Also, the GFA Prosecutor will review all the reports and press charges against the club and bring the matter before the Disciplinary Committee at its next sitting on Thursday, February 11, 2021.



In a related development, Wassaman Football Club has also been banned from playing at the Ejisu Okese Park.



This was after officials and fans of Wassaman FC held the referee’s hostage following the abrupt end of their match against Star Madrid FC.



As a result, Wassaman FC have been banned indefinitely from hosting matches at Ejisu. In both cases, the Competition Department is mandated to decide where the two clubs will host their home matches until further advised.



The Association wishes to send a strong warning to all clubs to abide by the Rules and Regulations of the GFA or risk deterrent sanctions.



