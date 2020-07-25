Sports News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

GFA calls on clubs to come for their bibs

File Photo

The Ghana Football Association is calling on clubs that are yet to pick up their bibs for the 2019/20 season to do so immediately.



Representatives of Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League Clubs are to contact the Secretariat in Accra for their bibs.



It would be recalled that the Executive Council of the GFA, in February 2020, decided to offer some support to clubs by giving them Puma-branded bibs for training.



But most of the clubs couldn’t pick up theirs, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of the GFA Secretariat in March.



Each of the 18 Premier League clubs are entitled to three sets of bibs while two sets go to Division One and Women’s Premier League Clubs.



The GFA will surely extend another hand of support to clubs in the area of bibs for the 2020/21 season that is scheduled for mid-October 2020 start.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.