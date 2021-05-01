GFA boss refutes fears new deal with Woodin will affect Puma partnership

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has debunked assertions that the association’s new deal with Woodin will affect their existing partnership with Puma.



The GFA has had a long-standing partnership with Puma, producers of kits for the national team and also responsible for clothing the national team of the pitch.



The new deal with Woodin will see the company providing African prints for staff of the association as well as cloth the national teams with polo shirts.



Reacting to the friction the new deal would bring, Kurt Okraku revealed that GFA’s partnership with the textile company has been thought through carefully.



“We are here to enjoy a relationship with Woodin, this is a thoroughly thought through relationship. A relationship which will bring immense benefits, it has nothing to do with any other party,” Kurt Okraku told the media on Friday.



The GFA President also described the deal as a “game changer, [because] we are marrying football with fashion. Fashion is derived by passion and passion derives football, so we believe that it’s a natural fit and it will be a win-win situation for both entities.”



GFA’s partnership with Woodin is worth $250,000.



Watch video below







