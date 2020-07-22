Sports News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

GFA boss hails ‘historic’ GH¢1.6m Macron partnership

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has hailed his outfit's ‘historic’ partnership with football kits and football manufacturer Macron.



The football governing body signed a lucrative three-year deal with Macron in a deal valued at One million six hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢1.6m).



Macron will be the official Match Ball partner for the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.



They will supply the GFA with a total of Five Thousand (5,000) pieces of footballs and One Thousand and Five Hundred (1,500) pieces of bibs every season.



Speaking during the official unveiling on Wednesday, Kurt Okraku lauded Macron for the gesture.



“It is a historic day and this gesture from Macron Ghana will affect every facet of our football development. Club owners would not be saddled with the burden of buying footballs”

