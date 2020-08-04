Sports News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

GFA boss admits error in ‘Macron’ communication

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has admitted that the association erred in their announcement of the Macron deal.



Last month, the GFA announced that they had entered into an agreement with kit manufacturing company Macron to become the official match ball sponsor of Ghana football.



In communicating the news, the GFA tweeted and later published same on their website; “GFA enters partnership with Macron as Official Match Ball sponsor,” with both tweet and article deleted subsequently.



This created the impression that the agreement was between the GFA and Italian sporting apparel company, Macron.



However, checks later revealed that the three-year deal worth GH¢1.6m was signed with a local dealer with the name Koreen-Galaka Enterprise and not the Italian company.



This prompted the GFA to delete their tweet and rewrite the story on their website.



“The product to be supplied by the football dealer or the dealer is Macron products,” Okraku said in an interview on Accra-based Max Radio.



“I am sure in the communications that we said Macron but that doesn’t negate the good work that has been done that we have an official match ball supplier and Macron will be the brand (balls) that will be played across the country in the new season.



“For me, the positives outweigh how somebody wants to interpret it.”



Korean-Galaka Enterprise and Procol Links, the dealers the FA signed the agreement with will supply the Ghana FA 5,000 balls and 1,500 pieces of bibs every season for the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.





