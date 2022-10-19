GFA boss Kurt Okraku meets Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has provided an update on his meeting with the President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta.



According to the country’s football governing body, the capacity building of Ghanaian coaches was high on the agenda during Kurt Okraku's meeting with Joan Laporta.



In a post on his Twitter page, Kurt Okraku described Joan Laporta as a good friend and brother, while insisting that the meeting went very well.



“A very good meeting with my friend and brother, Joan Laporta, President of #FCBarcelona.



“A meeting of mutual importance for both Ghana and his club. Capacity building of our coaches was high on the agenda,” Kurt Okraku has shared on his Twitter page.



