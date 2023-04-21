GFA bares teeth at betting companies listing Ghana Premier League games without its consent

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its readiness to take on betting companies who are listing Premier League games without its permission.



In a communique on Thursday, April 20, the Ghana FA said it is sending a final warning to such betting companies.



“The Ghana Football Association is issuing a final warning to all betting companies who have been taking bets on the betPawa Premier League matches illegally without the consent and permission of the Association.



“Following engagements with betPawa, the GFA has granted them permission to take selected bets on the remaining nine Matchdays of the season. This limited permission will pave way for a full engagement on a separate agreement next season,” parts of the GFA release said.



The Ghana FA communique added that the next step will see the association’s lawyers taking legal action against any betting company that refuses to stop listing Premier League games illegally.



“The GFA has had cause to warn betting companies in the past; hence this latest warning beyond which Lawyers of Association will proceed to court without further warning to the recalcitrant companies,” the communique said.



It added, “The Association wishes to place emphasis on its status as the owner of all marketing, commercial and other rights associated with the Ghana Premier League, as well as other products (other competitions) of the GFA. The GFA has not authorised any betting company to place betting on the Premier League or any of its products apart from betPawa that have been granted temporal permission for the remaining 9 Matchdays of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season.”