GFA bans Rabi Musa for assault on referee

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Fabulous Ladies player Rabi Musa has been handed a one-year ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



The WPL player was charged by the GFA Prosecutor for assaulting referee Faizatu Japka during a Women’s Premier League game against Kumasi Sports Academy.



Musa Rabi on the 27th of February 2021, during the match which was played at the Ejisu Okese Park verbally and physically, abused referee Faizatu Japka, an act which was deemed to have breached the laws of the game and regulations of the association.



In accordance with Article 12(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019, Rabi Musah is banned from taking part in all football-related activities with immediate effect from April 13, 2021, to April 12, 2022.



The Committee has also handed her a fine of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc5,000.00), Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc3,000.00) of which is suspended due to the player’s plea for leniency leaving a fine of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000.00) to be paid.



Read Full Decision here:



