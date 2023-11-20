GFA bans Bofoakwa Tano from using Sunyani Coronation Park

Sports News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: ghanafa.org

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has ordered a temporary ban on Bofoakwa Tano FC from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue with immediate effect.



This decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incidents that occurred after the Match day 11 match between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Nsoatreman FC played on November 19, 2023.



The decision is in accordance with the GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2) which states inter alia “the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.”’



The Competitions Department is therefore advised to determine the venue for the Club’s subsequent home matches in accordance with Article 14(3) Premier League Regulations.



This order is however without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the Disciplinary Committee who have been charged to hear the case in accordance with the relevant Regulations.



The GFA notes the unacceptable conduct of the supporters of the home team, Bofoakwa Tano FC and condemns same, without any reservations, the violations of the provisions of the GFA the Safety and Security Regulations and the Premier League Regulations which took place at the match.



The GFA Prosecutors have been tasked to study all the video evidence and the match reports and prefer appropriate Charges immediately and for the Disciplinary Committee to sit on this matter expeditiously.



The GFA demands that Bofoakwa Tano FC shall immediately assist the Regional Police to cause the arrest of the persons involved in this attack on the away team, and the holding of the match officials hostage, without fail, in accordance with the promise given by the clubs to the Inspector General of Police in our engagement with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.



The Association has instructed the Competitions Department to fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Bofoakwa Tano FC, until the case is determined, with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams (note that matches can be fixed at the home of the away team, if required).



That all clubs are to take note and comply strictly with the Safety & Security Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.



The GFA wishes to sound a strong note of caution to all members (especially all clubs) that the slightest harassment or attack on Players, Team Officials, Match Officials (Referees, Match Commissioners, GFA Cameramen & Women, Venue Media Officers, the sports media) shall be dealt with severely and swiftly.