GFA appoints Esme Mends as Club Licensing Manager

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Premier League star Esme Mends has assumed the role of Club Licensing Manager and administrative assistant to the National Teams Department, marking a significant transition in his post-football career.



Mends, renowned for his remarkable 12-year career, steps into this position following the departure of Julius Ben Emunah, who has transitioned to spearhead the Competitions Department.



With a decorated history in the Ghana Premier League, Mends notably contributed to Hearts of Oak's triumph in clinching the league title in 2009, a pinnacle achievement in his tenure that also saw him don the colours of Real Sportive in Tema.



Expanding his horizons beyond the Ghanaian football scene, Mends ventured abroad, showcasing his talents in Oman and South Africa, before eventually hanging up his boots in 2016.



In parallel with his illustrious playing career, Mends has been dedicated to academic pursuits. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Sports Coaching at the University of Education at Winneba.