GFA appoint new Black Stars assistant coach

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

• GFA have appointed a new assistant coach for the Black Stars



• The claims the request for another assistant coach was made by Akonnor



• Patrick Greveraars is expected to join the team later this week



The Ghana Football Association, GFA, have confirmed the appointment of Dutch coach Patrick Greveraars as assistant coach for the Black Stars.



The FA announced in a statement that the appointment of the Dutch trainer was at the behest of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Greveraars will join the team this week ahead of June 2021 friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Below is the full statement from the FA



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has agreed to the request of C.K Akonnor for the appointment of a second Assistant coach to further strengthen the technical team of the Black Stars.



The new Assistant coach, Patrick Greveraars is a UEFA License A holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.



The 45-year old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.



Patrick Greveraars is one of two coaches who were recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.



He is expected to bring his experience, world-wide contacts and football methodology on board if he signs the deal.



Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.



He will team up with Coach C.K Akonnor and David Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.



The Black Stars are currently camping in Cape Coast to prepare for the two matches against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 and Ivory in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.