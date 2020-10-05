Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA appoint Prof Mintah as Director of Coaching Education

Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah is the former Black Stars Team Psychologist

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah has been appointed as the Association’s Director of Coaching Education for a period of two years.



Prof. Joseph Mintah who was recently attached to the National Teams Department as a psychologist comes to the new role with a depth of experience in Coaching and Physical education.



He holds a Doctorate degree in Education (Sport Psychology) and a Master of Arts Degree in Physical Education from the University of Northern Iowa, USA.



The former Black Stars Team Psychologist holds an Elite CAF Instructors “A” License Certificate from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



He served as an Interim Assistant Coach of the Ghana Black Stars during the 2014 CAF Qualifiers and was Head Coach of Ghana Premier League side, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs from 2010 to 2014.



In addition to his on field coaching experience, Prof. Mintah is currently the Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology Education, College of Education Studies, University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast, Ghana.



He played for the University of Cape Coast men soccer team between 1986-1990 after previous stints with Mysterious Dwarfs FC, Venomous Vipers FC, Diamond Stars FC and Hafiz Stars FC.



Prof. Mintah will be a vital member of the GFA Technical Directorate working with the Technical Director to shape the technical direction of the Association.

