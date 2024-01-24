GFA announces roadmap for Black Stars' future following AFCON 2023 exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Chris Hughton and his entire technical team have been dismissed from their roles as coaches of the senior national team, the Black Stars, following the team's dismal performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The decision comes after Ghana failed to win their final group game against Mozambique, drawing 2-2 and consequently crashing out of the tournament in the first round.



Hughton, who was appointed as head coach in February 2023, had a win-loss-draw ratio of 30.77%, 30.77%, and 38.46% in all competitions during his nearly one-year tenure. The team scored 13 goals under his leadership, averaging one goal per match while conceding 16 times.



Assistant coaches George Boateng and Didi Dramani, goalkeepers' coach Richard Kingston, and other members of the technical team are also leaving their positions. The GFA has stated that it will provide a roadmap for the future direction of the Black Stars in the coming days.



Ghana's poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has sparked criticism and concerns about the team's ability to compete at the highest level. The GFA's decision to dissolve the technical team is seen as a move to address these issues and restore the team's credibility.



The Black Stars have struggled in recent years, failing to replicate their successes of the past. The team's early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has prompted calls for change and a renewed focus on developing young talent.



The GFA is expected to appoint a new head coach and technical team in the near future, with speculation already surrounding potential candidates.



Fans and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the association's roadmap for the Black Stars, hoping that it will signal a fresh start for the team and a return to glory.