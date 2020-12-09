Sports News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA announces dates for all six Ghana Premier League outstanding games

Accra Hearts of Oak will play against Aduana Stars on December, 16

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the dates for all six outstanding games in the ongoing 2020/2021 Premier League campaign.



The matches between Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak are to be played on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with the match between Ashanti Gold and King Faisal also scheduled for the same date.



Meanwhile, the pending Ghana Premier League matchday 3 fixture between Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics has been billed to be played on Thursday, December 17.



On Sunday, December 27, 2020, the Medeama SC versus AshantiGold SC match will also be cleared alongside the match between Bechem United FC and AshantiGold SC.



Read the full statement from the Ghana Football Association in the post below:





