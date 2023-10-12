GFA announce start date for 2023/24 FA Cup competition

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

The 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition will kickstart on October 27-30, 2023 with the preliminary round of matches.





The Premier League Clubs will join the competition in the Round of 64 which is scheduled for November 28-30,2023.



According to the Season which has been released by the GFA, the Round of 32 games will be played between January 5-8,2024.



Round of 16 matches has been scheduled for February 16-19,2024.



The Quarter finals of the competition will be scheduled for March 29- April with Semi-finals also set for May 10-13,2024.



The grand finale of this season’s edition of the MTN FA Cup competition will come off on June 23/24,2024.



Below are the full season dates:



