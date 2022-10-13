You are here: HomeSports2022 10 13Article 1641716

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA announce start date for 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition

The preliminary stage of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition will kick start on Tuesday, November 1 to 10, 2022 across the country.

After the opening stage of the knockout competition, the Round of 64 will be played from December 20-29, 2022 before the Round of 32 which has also been scheduled for January 20-23, 2023.

The competition is set to run through February, April and May 2023.

The grand finale of this season’s FA Cup competition will be staged on June 17, 2023, at a venue to be decided by the Ghana Football Association.

Below is the calendar for the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup match days: