Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

GFA announce officials for GPL match week four

GFA has announced referees for this weekend's GPL games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the names of selected match officials for Matchday 4 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Premier League season.



The campaign that recently started is gradually taking shape and will see the fourth round of matches being played in the upcoming weekend.



Ahead of the matches, referees have been picked to take charge at the selected fixtures:



Check out the upcoming games and selected officials below



Thursday: 03/12/20



ELMINA SHARKS VS ADUANA



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM



TIME: 6PM



(STARTIMES LIVE)



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSIST: DAVID ADDICO AND JASPER ADENYO



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



MC: MICHAEL NTOW



VMO: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON



FRIDAY: 04/12/20



HEARTS OF OAK VS KARELA UNITED



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



TIME: 6PM



(STARTIMES LIVE)



REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA



ASSIST: PAUL ATIMAKA AND FRANCIS B. ARTHUR



4TH REFEREE: AKUDZI MARTINS



MC: MOSES ABAIDOO MENSAH



VMO: RAYMOND ACKUMEY



FRIDAY: 04/12/20



KING FAISAL VS INTER ALLIES



VENUE: TECHIMAN



TIME: 3PM



REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



ASSIST: SINTIM MUSAH AND KENNETH TWENEBOAH-KODUA



4TH REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



MC: NANA BOAMAH DARKO



VMO: OBED ANANE-FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: KOJO SASSAH



SAT: 05/12/20



BEREKUM CHELSEA VS LIBERTY



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK



TIME: 3PM



REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR



ASSIST: ALI TIMUAH BAAH AND PROSPER AVINOU



4TH REFEREE: CLEMENT K. NKUAH



MC: MOHAMMED ALHASSAN



VMO: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



SUN: 06/12/20



GREAT OLYMPICS VS DWARFS



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



TIME: 3PM



REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY



ASSIST: FREEMAN AWULOO AND ALHASSAN ABDUL RAUF



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU



MC: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE



VMO: RAYMOND ACKUMEY



GFA CAMERAMAN: ELVIS MENSAH



SAT: 05/12/20



DREAMS FC VS LEGON CITIES



VENUE: DAWU PARK



TIME: 3PM



REFEREE: JACOB ADUWTERA



ASSIST: ERIC NDEBUGRI AND ALHASSAN ABDULAI



4TH REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM



MC: THOMAS NUNOO



VMO: RICHARD ACHORE



GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMEVOH



SAT: 05/12/20



ELEVEN WONDERS VS WAFA



VENUE: TECHIMAN



TIME: 3PM



REFEREE: AWURISA ANDREWS



ASSIST: PETER DAWSA AND BAWA HARUNA



4TH REFEREE: OPOKU ARHIN GABRIEL



MC: PAUL AYAMBA



VMO: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: KOJO SASSAH





