Source: Ghana Guardian

GFA announce nominees for NASCO Player of the Month Award – February

Dreams FC striker Joseph Esso

The Ghana Football Association has announced the Premier League Player of the Month nominees for February.



Great Olympics midfielder Michael Yeboah, Hans Kwoffie of Legon Cities and Dreams FC’s Joseph Esso have all earned recognition for their respective performances in last month.



These are top performers in the Ghanaian top-flight having considering the number of Player of the match awards won and goals scored in the month.



The winner of the Player of the Month for December award will be announced on Wednesday March 17, 2021.



The Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.